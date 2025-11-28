PUTRAJAYA, Nov 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recorded a statement from the woman featured in a viral conversation with businessman Albert Tei, as part of its investigation into the Prime Minister’s former senior political secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

The woman arrived at the MACC headquarters at 2.30pm yesterday, accompanied by her lawyer, R Shugan, and she was still there as of 8pm.

In a statement, the MACC confirmed it has contacted Shamsul Iskandar, who is currently in Sabah and will give a statement today afternoon.

MACC Investigation Division, senior director Datuk Zainul Darus, confirmed these developments when contacted.

Earlier reports indicated that MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has directed his officers to complete the investigation into corruption allegations involving Albert Tei and Shamsul Iskandar within two weeks, citing the seriousness of the case. — Bernama