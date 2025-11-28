NIBONG TEBAL, Nov 28 — Police have arrested a man seen in a viral video driving dangerously at KM65 of the North-South Expressway, northbound.

Seberang Perai Selatan police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said a police report was lodged on Wednesday after the video began circulating, prompting officers to track down and detain the driver.

“The viral one-minute video shows a car driven recklessly, and police managed to arrest the driver who has now been remanded for two days until tomorrow for investigation,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which is reckless driving and endangering other road users.

He also asked for public cooperation or witnesses to contact the investigating officer Insp Albukhari Ishak at 013-582 2366 or any nearby police station. — Bernama