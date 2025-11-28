PUTRAJAYA, Nov 28 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is coordinating the delivery of additional aid supplies to several states urgently as the flood situation deteriorates.

Nadma in a statement today announced that it has received additional applications from the State Disaster Management Committees (JPBN) of Perak, Selangor, Kedah and the Social Welfare Department (JKM) of Perlis involving 3,000 units of meal kits (KM) and 6,700 units of retort meals (MRE) to meet the needs of workers and disaster victims in these states.

According to Nadma a total of 128,186 units of Collapsible Cubicle Tents (C-Tents) have been supplied nationwide from various sources including 41,479 units from NADMA, 40,166 units from Yayasan Sultan Johor, 5,194 units from Petronas, 39,485 units from JKM and 1,862 units (others).

“Nadma is ready to make additional deliveries of C-Tents if there is a need in the field,” the statement said.

In addition, Nadma informed that coordination is being carried out by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) headquarters to ensure that the state’s preparedness is at an optimal level.

“To strengthen infrastructure recovery capabilities during disasters, Nadma has placed seven sets of modular steel bridges (Bailey Bridges) at strategic locations, three sets each in Sabah and Sarawak and one set in Kelantan,” the statement said.

Nadma informed that the Bailey Bridge functions as a temporary bridge that can be used to replace permanent bridges that are damaged or destroyed due to natural disasters such as major floods, landslides, or other disasters that often occur in Malaysia, especially during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL).

According to Nadma, initial steps have been taken to ensure that disaster logistics requirements are at an optimal level before the MTL season begins, including the supply of food aid, C-Tents and Bailey Bridge assets.

In addition, 60,000 meal kits were also provided for disaster victims after they left the temporary evacuation centres (PPS) and 110,000 MRE units for field operations personnel and for use on the first day the PPS opened were sent to depots nationwide.

Nadma announced that it was also collaborating with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) to provide food supplies during the disaster in phases. — Bernama