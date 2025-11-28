KOTA KINABALU, Nov 28 — The Madani government has allocated large sums to Sabah to implement various development and welfare programmes for the people, including education, health, infrastructure, economic opportunities and cost of living assistance, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that for this year alone, Sabah received RM5.87 billion in federal allocation for the education sector, RM2.49 billion for health, RM3.69 billion for infrastructure and RM162.77 million for employment and economic opportunities.

“The Madani government has channelled the largest allocation for Sabah to help ease the cost of living, address electricity and water supply issues, build hospitals, upgrade run-down clinics and eradicate hardcore poverty.

“Choose a future that brings a ray of Harapan (hope) and one that truly works for the people of Sabah,” he posted on Facebook today.

He added that the government had also carried out various initiatives to help reduce the cost of living pressure on the people of Sabah through the BUDI95 programme, special diesel subsidies for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, in addition to the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and SARA, which provide benefits to over 842,000 recipients in the state.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department provided assistance to over 68,000 Sabahans, amounting to an allocation of RM317.92 million.

Anwar said although the Sabah government has regained full regulatory authority over the state’s electricity supply, the Federal government will continue to support it through the continuity of electricity supply amounting to RM1.2 billion, the Sabah Rural Electricity Supply (BELB) project worth RM190 million, the installation of hybrid solar panels in small villages and the construction of the Southern Link Transmission Line to strengthen renewable energy.

On the issue of clean water, he said the Sabah water supply project is expected to be completed next year, with the Madani government providing funding amounting to RM1 billion since 2024, covering the installation of new pipes and storage tanks in Tawau, upgrading old pipes in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan and upgrading the Inanam Oxidation Pond.

He said the total allocation for Sabah’s water projects from 2023 to 2026 has reached RM1.33 billion.

In addition, he said the construction of the RM125 million Sabah heart centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital II is ongoing, while the upgrading of run-down clinics in Sabah has achieved 70 per cent progress, involving 48 clinics with an allocation of RM800 million under Budget 2025.

He said that Sabah also received the most benefits from the programme to renovate dilapidated schools, comprising 230 projects that were fully completed as part of the Federal allocation to address the issue of dilapidated schools and clinics in Sabah and Sarawak.

Anwar said there has been a significant achievement in efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty in Sabah, with the number of household heads (KIR) in that category falling from 23,651 in February 2024 to just four in October this year.

He attributed the significant drop to the implementation of targeted programmes, such as Sejati Madani, targeted assistance, data restructuring and interventions at the village level. — Bernama