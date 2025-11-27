KIMANIS, Nov 27 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is confident it is on the right track to gain voter support as the 17th Sabah State Election enters the final stretch, despite all its candidates being considered underdogs.

Deputy Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a consistent approach to engaging directly with voters has had a positive impact on community reception across various state constituencies.

“BN candidates are underdogs, and we are working through consistent engagement with voters. We are confident that the efforts made have satisfied the targeted voters. Insya-Allah, they will cast their votes for us,” he told reporters after officiating the Sentuhan Kasih Desa @ Bongawan event here today.

He added that BN’s machinery is refining its final operations to ensure continued support for the party until polling day.

“However, we hope that in this last lap, we do not face any issues in winning the seats that are our targets. Insya-Allah,” he said.

When asked about the potential issues he was concerned about, Ahmad Zahid cited attempts by opponents to sway BN voters at the last minute.

“For example, being ‘poached’ by another party… that must not happen. I urge BN voters to remain steadfast, consistent and firm. If they want BN and feel a connection with the party, they should continue to vote for candidates representing Barisan Nasional,” he said.

On another matter, Zahid said the participation of former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in several programmes with voters in Sabah has not caused any issues, as it was done in a personal capacity.

He said KJ’s involvement in dialogues and programmes is the right of any individual who wishes to support friends in politics or specific candidates.

BN is contesting 45 of the 73 seats up for grabs. Polling is on Saturday. — Bernama