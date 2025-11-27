KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his sincere appreciation to his Thai counterpart, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Thai government for their assistance and compassion in helping Malaysians stranded by floods in southern Thailand.

“This prompt and thoughtful action reflects the enduring strength of our bilateral relations and the spirit of solidarity that we deeply value.”

“Malaysia and Thailand will continue to work closely together to safeguard the safety, welfare, and well-being of our peoples,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Anwar said the Madani government is making every effort to ensure that all Malaysians who remain stranded can return home safely. — Bernama