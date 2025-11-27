KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Malaysian Consulate General in Medan, Indonesia, has confirmed that there are currently no reports of Malaysians being directly affected by the floods and landslides in the provinces of North Sumatra (Sumut), West Sumatra (Sumbar) and Aceh.

In a Facebook post today, the Consulate General in Medan said it is continuing to closely monitor the situation in the three provinces, which have been hit by persistent heavy rain and unpredictable weather conditions.

It also advised Malaysian citizens who are currently in North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh, or planning to travel to these areas, to remain vigilant, stay updated through official media channels and comply with all instructions from local authorities.

“The public is also advised to check the status of their travel with airlines or transport providers, from time to time, in case of any changes,” the statement added.

The statement further mentioned that Indonesian local authorities, through the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) and Regional Disaster Management Agencies (BPBD), have activated preparedness measures and relief operations in the severely affected areas, particularly in low-lying areas and hillsides vulnerable to flooding and landslides in the three provinces. — Bernama