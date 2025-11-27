KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer has lodged a police complaint over a video clip alleging misconduct involving its chief Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The commission’s Strategic Communications unit confirmed the complaint, saying it was filed to allow police to investigate claims made in the video, which features a businessman and a woman whose identity the authorities have not disclosed, The Star reported this afternoon.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said the report was lodged at the Putrajaya district police headquarters earlier today after the clip purportedly suggested that someone had approached Azam to seek leniency in an alleged bribery case linked to businessman Albert Tei.

“The report enables authorities to examine the allegations made in the conversation, including the claim that an individual met the MACC chief to request favourable treatment in Tei’s case,” a source was quoted as saying.

According to The Star, the officer who filed the police report described the video content as malicious and a smear campaign against the MACC.

“The conversation shown in the video appears to be made in bad faith not only to harm the chief commissioner’s reputation but also to undermine MACC’s credibility,” the source was quoted as saying.

The MACC said the report was necessary to allow police to investigate the two people featured in the recording.