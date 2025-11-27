KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called for the woman linked to a viral video featuring businessman Albert Tei to provide a statement.

In a statement yesterday, the MACC emphasised that her presence is essential to assist in the investigation of a case involving Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, the former senior political secretary to the Prime Minister.

“The MACC is working to locate the woman and is requesting that she present herself at the MACC office on December 1.

“In addition, the MACC has also contacted Albert Tei and requested that he present himself on the same date,” the statement read.

MACC also advised all parties to refrain from speculating on the case and to allow the Commission to conduct a thorough and independent investigation. — Bernama