KOTA KINABALU, Nov 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today issued a sharp, colloquial warning to Sabah political leaders, saying that confrontational politics will not bring results from Putrajaya.

In a final push for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates ahead of Saturday’s polling, Anwar made it clear that federal support for Sabah hinges on a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation.

“You cannot scold me, say ‘lu siau eh’ (Hokkien for ‘are you crazy?’), and then come asking for more. That’s not how it works,” he said during a dinner hosted by the Federation of Chinese Associations of Sabah.

Anwar held up his government’s relationship with caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as a model of effective federal-state partnership, explaining that he had approved significant allocations for Sabah because the requests were made “properly” and “respectfully.”

“Good federal-state relations are not about kneeling or begging, they are about cooperation,” he insisted.

Anwar also made a direct appeal to the state’s Chinese community, acknowledging their crucial role in the economy and arguing that their support was essential for the political stability needed to drive development.

“You want development, you want better infrastructure, you want investment — all this needs political stability and a strong partnership between Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

“Give us the mandate, give our candidates your support, and we will deliver.”

Without naming any rivals, Anwar also urged voters to reject “toxic narratives” that seek to pit Sabah against the federal administration for political gain.

“Do not be influenced by those who yell the loudest,” he warned. “What matters is who actually delivers.”

Anwar has been on a whirlwind tour of Sabah to rally support for his party and political allies in an election that could have far-reaching implications for his coalition government in Putrajaya.