KOTA BELUD, Nov 27 — Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin has campaigned for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Tempasuk candidate Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari.

During the Programme Sembang Santai with Khairy Jamaluddin held at Dewan Arsad, Kampung Keguraan, Kota Belud, he expressed his support for the incumbent.

“I am not a person who came here in the name of any party; I have known him for a long time,” he said.

According to Khairy, Mohd Arsad sacrificed his business to go into politics.

“I advised him to remain a businessman, but he said that if he lived as a businessman his life would not be complete.

“He entered politics and now his life is different. We need politicians like this, still young and able to solve people’s problems,” Khairy said.

He speculated that perhaps there is a position for Mohd Arsad should he succeed in defending the seat.

“He has a bright future, with the support of GRS, PBS (Parti Bersatu Sabah), and the old-timers and veterans who are also here — it is complete. He also has no personal issues with other candidates. I ask that the voters at Tempasuk state seat to continue Arsad’s contract,” he said.

“Every time I come to Sabah, he is here.”

Khairy, who was sacked from Umno in January 2023, revealed that some old friends have refused to meet him but not Mohd Arsad remained loyal.

“Arsad has stayed until now. My arrival is because of a friend,” he said.

Besides Mohd Arsad, Khairy has also campaigned for Yamani Hafez Musa in Sindumin and Jamawi Jaafar in Melalap.

Both are candidates for Pakatan Harapan (PH), which has an election pact with GRS.

Last month, Berita Harian reported that Umno’s top leadership had approved Khairy’s return to the party.

According to the report, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had personally asked Khairy to reapply for membership.

The report also claimed that Khairy was expected to help Barisan Nasional and Umno campaign during the Sabah polls. — The Borneo Post