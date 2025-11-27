KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — M. Indira Gandhi’s lawyer today said recent remarks by the Inspector-General of Police were “deeply troubling” and claimed that the police have yet to present evidence that any proper investigation has been carried out in the case of her missing daughter.

In a statement yesterday, counsel Rajesh Nagarajan said basic investigative steps such as verifying CCTV footage and transaction trails should have been completed weeks ago.

“Instead of presenting evidence, the IGP is now speculating that ‘someone else’ may have used Pathmanathan’s identity without demonstrating that any proper investigation has been carried out,” he said, referring to Indira’s ex-husband Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, previously known as K. Pathmanathan.

He also disputed the IGP’s assertion that a “special travel restriction” is still in force, saying Immigration Department records show no such alert exists.

A check by Malay Mail using the Immigration Department’s online portal and Muhammad Riduan’s identification card number — obtained from court documents — also showed that no travel block was listed against him at the time of writing.

Rajesh said the Ipoh High Court’s recent order for the police to widen their search beyond Kelantan highlighted concerns over the scope of investigations despite 18 case-management updates given to the court since 2021.

“This confirms what we have long said: the investigation has been narrow, ineffective, and directionless,” he said.

“After 16 years of broken promises, the police cannot continue asking the public ‘not to speculate’ as speculation is all they themselves have offered,” he added.

Indira has been separated from her youngest daughter, Prasana Diksa, since 2009, when her ex-husband left home with the 11-month-old toddler.

The High Court in Ipoh issued an arrest warrant for Riduan in 2014 after he failed to comply with a court order to return the child.

Despite a series of civil court victories granting Indira full custody, the whereabouts of both Riduan and Prasana remain unknown.

The court has since required periodic updates, with the police providing at least 18 progress reports over the past four years.

Last week, the High Court directed the police to widen their search nationwide and to work with the Immigration Department to prevent Riduan from leaving the country.

On November 22, Indira and her supporters held a “March for Justice” in Kuala Lumpur.