TAWAU, Nov 27 — A political approach that stirs racial sentiments or fuels inter-racial and ethnic tensions will not bring any benefit to the people or the country, stressed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said, therefore, his commitment remains firm in upholding integrity, strengthening good governance and placing the interests of the people as the highest priority.

Anwar said he rejects any political approach that fuels hostility among communities, stressing instead the importance of fostering unity for the country’s future.

“I am not campaigning like others, who try to pit the Bugis against the Malays, the Malays against the Chinese, or Sabahans against those in the Peninsula. I want no part of that,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the Fiesta Demi Merotai Harapan Urang Sabah at the Merotai Hall, Tawau, here, tonight.

Anwar said that anyone who aspires to become a people’s representative or lead the state and the country must safeguard the trust placed in them, as the people will always hold their leaders accountable.

“Whoever wants to be a people’s representative, whoever wants to lead Sabah, whoever wants to lead Malaysia, must uphold that trust and protect the dignity of the people,” he said.

He also criticised certain parties that appeared willing to make promises merely for the sake of gaining power.

Anwar also dismissed claims that Sabah lacked the resources to progress, stressing instead that the state holds tremendous potential if managed efficiently and transparently.

In addition, the Prime Minister said that peace in Sabah — a state made up of diverse ethnic groups — must be preserved, as harmony among its communities forms the foundation of the country’s stability and progress.

“This state must remain peaceful and must work together,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

For the latest news on the seventeenth Sabah State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php. — Bernama