KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Malaysia has yet to receive any extradition request from Indonesia for businessman Mohammad Riza Chalid, who is wanted in Jakarta over a high-profile corruption case involving state-owned oil giant Pertamina.

In a written parliamentary reply, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Indonesia has not submitted any formal application to have the businessman, believed to have fled to Malaysia, sent back to face investigations into alleged graft linked to PT Pertamina’s Sub-Holding Company and Cooperation Contract Contractors.

He said Malaysia only received an official request from Indonesia’s Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB Jakarta) on September 9, asking Kuala Lumpur’s NCB office to assist in locating the 64-year-old.

“Thus far, no extradition request has been submitted by the Indonesian government against Riza Chalid,” he said.

Saifuddin was responding to Kota Bharu MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who asked about the status of the manhunt.

He said Indonesian authorities were still in the process of applying for an Interpol Red Notice for the businessman.

Saifuddin stressed that Malaysia remains committed to regional cooperation in combating corruption and cross-border crimes, and would extend full assistance should Jakarta provide evidence and submit a formal request.

“Malaysia will not allow itself to become a safe haven for any individual fleeing legal action in their home country,” he said.

Mohd Riza is under investigation for corruption related to PT Pertamina’s crude oil management between 2018 and 2023.

Indonesian media previously reported that Mohd Riza, named as a suspect by authorities, is believed to be in Malaysia.