KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Education Ministry plans to roll out six new subjects under the revamped 2027 school curriculum, with a stronger push on core skills, creativity and character-building from the earliest years of schooling.

Curriculum Development Division director Nooraini Kamaruddin said the new subjects re meant to give pupils more hands-on, interdisciplinary learning, The Star reported today.

Below are the new subjects planned:

Primary school

Level 1 (Years 1–2)

Alam dan Manusia: Pembelajaran Bersepadu

Level 2 (Years 3–4):

Eksplorasi Sains dan Teknologi: Pembelajaran Bersepadu

Eksplorasi Seni dan Dunia: Pembelajaran Bersepadu

Primary (general):

Teknologi dan Digital (TnD) — offered across primary, details not level-specific in the briefing

Bahasa Isyarat Malaysia (BIM) — starts in Year 1 in selected schools with integrated special-education programmes

Secondary school

Bahasa Arab Komunikasi — starts Form 1 in daily and residential schools (excluding religious residential schools)

“These subjects combine elements of science, arts, music, health, TVET and digital skills. Students learn by doing, and by making connections across different disciplines,” Nooraini was quoted as saying in a briefing yesterday.

According to The Star, BIM will be offered as an additional subject and introduced gradually in schools with integrated special education programmes for hearing-impaired students.

Nooraini said the broader curriculum reform still keeps major examinations such as SPM, but strengthens school-based assessments.

“We’re not bringing back UPSR or PT3. The structure remains, but we are improving how learning is measured,” she was quoted as saying.

Under the new system, preschool to Year 2 pupils will be assessed using three performance levels: Know, Understand and Do. From Year 3 onwards through secondary school, a fourth level, Apply, will be added.

“With this, teachers can better track students’ progress while ensuring they achieve literacy, numeracy and the competencies expected in the new curriculum,” Nooraini was quoted as saying.