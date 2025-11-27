GUA MUSANG, Nov 27 — Residents of Kampung Limau Kasturi who live in low-lying areas and near the river have been advised to evacuate early to avoid the risk of floods expected to begin this week.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the measure was taken because the water level of Sungai Galas has been rising and is currently at the warning level.

He said affected residents have been briefed by security personnel in the village and advised to move to the temporary evacuation centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Limau Kasturi.

He said the early evacuation process will involve cooperation from the Fire and Rescue Department, volunteers and the Civil Defence Force.

Sik said police personnel had to persuade and advise some residents who were reluctant to move as they wanted them to prioritise safety.

He said the action was necessary as the river’s water level continues to increase and is feared to be approaching the danger level. — Bernama