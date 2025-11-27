PUTRAJAYA, Nov 27 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Putrajaya Corporation (PPJ) have been instructed to be fully on high alert and activate their Disaster Operations Rooms in preparation for any eventualities due to the ongoing unpredictable weather conditions in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that the priority at this time is public safety, urging the public to prioritise the safety of their families, avoid risky outdoor activities and follow authorities’ instructions in the event of emergencies.

“In light of the uncertain weather, I urge everyone to remain vigilant, particularly in areas at risk of heavy rainfall, strong winds and flash floods,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Dr Zaliha also encouraged the public to stay updated with official weather information and alerts from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) via its website and social media channels.

The Disaster Operations Room hotlines for DBKL are 03-2617 8862 / 019-212 0032, while for PPJ, the hotline is 03-8887 7999.

METMalaysia earlier announced that Selangor, Perak and parts of Pahang are expected to experience severe storms due to the entry of Tropical Storm Senyar into Malaysia since 3.30 pm today, with conditions expected to persist until Saturday.

Its director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Ani said the tropical storm would bring continuous heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas to most areas of Peninsular Malaysia. — Bernama