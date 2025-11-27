KOTA KINABALU, Nov 27 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the resignation of his senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, who has been linked to corruption allegations, shows that the Madani Government upholds a high level of integrity.

The Prime Minister said Shamsul Iskandar’s decision to step down was unprecedented in the country’s administration.

“He immediately resigned and requested that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) conduct an investigation. Has that ever happened before? Only then can we claim integrity.

“In the past, if the Prime Minister was investigated, relatives fled abroad. What kind of integrity is that?” Anwar said during a town hall session at the “PMX Sayang Sabah Bersama Anak Muda Inanam” programme here today.

The Prime Minister also said he consistently reminds all his staff to take responsibility if found involved in any misconduct that undermines integrity.

“I told my staff: if you are found guilty, you have to face the music, full investigations; take it to court — only then are we truly protecting this country,” he said.

He also emphasised that for Malaysia to achieve the status of a successful nation, the foundation must start with good governance.

On Tuesday, Shamsul Iskandar announced his resignation as the Prime Minister’s senior political secretary after an attempt to implicate him in matters that could damage the image of the Madani Government. — Bernama