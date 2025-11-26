MELAKA, Nov 26 — A Toyota Vellfire was caught masquerading as a Perodua Kancil in Melaka yesterday when the state Road Transport Department (JPJ) detected a disparity between the vehicle and the number plate to which it was registered.

Melaka JPJ said the company-owned Vellfire was spotted around 4pm during a daily operation on Jalan Tun Mutahir before officers followed and stopped it for inspection.

“Checks found that the displayed registration number belonged to a Perodua Kancil. The 39-year-old man admitted to using the number since the Toyota Vellfire’s Motor Vehicle Licence expired in January 2025.

“Further inspection also revealed that the vehicle did not have valid insurance coverage,” it said in a Facebook statement.

Several summonses were issued against the driver and vehicle owner for displaying a registration number not belonging to the vehicle, having no valid insurance, and an expired vehicle licence.

The Vellfire was also impounded for further action.

“JPJ will not compromise with anyone who deliberately breaks road laws. Strict action will be taken against those who forge registration numbers or neglect to renew their LKM and insurance, as this is crucial to ensure the safety of all road users,” Melaka JPJ added.