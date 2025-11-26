KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Former senior political secretary to the prime minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, has lodged a police report against a businessman known as Albert Tei.

In a statement, he said the report was filed in Gum Gum, Sabah, at 5.05pm today, following allegations by Tei that there were instructions from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for him (Tei) to record conversations involving several Sabah politicians.

“These allegations are clearly part of a malicious conspiracy to tarnish the prime minister’s image and a coordinated effort to bring down the government undemocratically, especially during the Sabah election campaign period,” he said.

Shamsul Iskandar said he would not allow anyone to misuse his name or former position to undermine the government or smear the prime minister’s image.

“I am confident the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will begin investigations immediately, and I am prepared to cooperate with any enforcement agency, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he said.

Shamsul Iskandar announced his resignation yesterday.

The issue surfaced recently after former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli urged the prime minister to take action, including a possible MACC investigation, over a letter of support issued by one of Anwar’s political secretaries.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said in a statement today, said that investigators will soon call both Tei, who made the allegations, and Shamsul Iskandar to record their statements. — Bernama