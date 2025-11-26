KANGAR, Nov 26 — A police officer has been arrested after a 4WD patrol vehicle he was driving collided with a motorcycle in Kangar last night, killing one rider and injuring another.

The accident occurred at 10.20pm on Jalan Persiaran Wawasan here when the officer, said to be on patrol, collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying two men, Bernama reported today.

The 24-year-old rider died at the scene, while the 25-year-old passenger was treated at Hospital Tuanku Fauziah in Kangar and is in stable condition.

The deceased was taken to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar, Kedah for post-mortem examination.

Kangar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said investigations so far suggest the collision was caused by the officer’s negligence.

The case is being investigated as reckless or dangerous driving under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, punishable by up to 10 years’ jail, RM20,000–RM50,000 fine, and 10-year licence disqualification for first-time offenders.

Repeat offenders found guilty face up to 20 years’ jail, RM100,000+ fine, and 20-year disqualification for.

A video of the incident, showing the officer being surrounded by onlookers, has circulated widely on social media.

Police have urged the public to assist with the investigation and avoid spreading unverified information.