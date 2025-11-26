KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the National Registration Department (NRD) will roll out three new identification cards starting June 2026.

He said the new MyKad, MyTentera and MyPoCA will feature upgraded security enhancements aimed at preventing forgery and improving digital verification.

“NRD ensures that any amendments to identity cards are carried out carefully while maintaining accurate records.

“At present, applications for changes to identity card details can still be made, depending on the type of information to be amended,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during his wrap-up session on the ministry’s Budget 2026 today.

He said the updated identification cards are designed to curb counterfeit attempts and keep Malaysia’s identification system aligned with current technological advancements.

He added that one of the key upgrades includes a QR code, which enables digital verification to confirm the authenticity of the card.

During the debate, Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin called on the government to consider printing Bumiputera status on the new identity card, citing a recent incident in which a Sarawak Bumiputera was not recognised as such by a bank employee because he was not Muslim.

The MP also proposed that religious information be included on the new card to avoid further confusion, urging the government to evaluate these suggestions for administrative clarity and fairness.