PUTRAJAYA, Nov 26 — Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh announced that a quick guide for early intervention in suspected suicide cases is expected to be published by the end of this year.

She said the guide is designed to help the public, caregivers and employers identify early signs of mental distress and take initial intervention with at-risk individuals.

It is now being finalised following consultations with stakeholders, including youth, mental health experts, government bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“This guide will serve as a reference for those experiencing self-harm or suicidal tendencies, as well as for caregivers and employers who are unsure of what to do when faced with such situations.

“It is designed to help friends, housemates and family members to intervene early, as well as caregivers to act in time,” she said at a press conference after chairing the Youth Roundtable Discussion: Early Assistance in Addressing Youth Suicidal Behaviour, here today.

Yeoh advised those needing help to consult a psychiatrist or doctor without hesitation, stating that “medical intervention has proven effective” and carries no stigma in religion or society.

Besides the quick guide, she said other recommendations raised during the roundtable discussion included expanding mental health awareness training for employers through HRD Corp, and introducing a “well-being hour” in universities and workplaces to reduce stress.

“We want a dedicated hour for well-being activities such as walking, exercising, or resting so that young people can reduce their pressure,” she said.

She added that the ministry will launch a national video awareness campaign to enhance public understanding of mental health issues and the dangers of social stigma against struggling individuals.

Saying that early steps must be taken to build a more caring and empathetic ecosystem, Yeoh also emphasised that caregivers and families who have lost a loved one to suicide should receive psychological support to prevent them from becoming the next victims. — Bernama