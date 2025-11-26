KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Continuous heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas are expected over northern Peninsular states due to a tropical storm.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said that as of 11 am today, the storm was located at latitude 4.5 north and longitude 97.9 east, about 309 kilometres southeast of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, and 284 km southwest of George Town, Penang.

It said the storm was moving west-southwest at about nine kilometres per hour, with maximum wind speeds of up to 83 kilometres per hour.

The public is advised to be prepared for heavy rain during the Northeast Monsoon and to stay updated via MetMalaysia’s website, myCuaca app, official social media and hotline 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama