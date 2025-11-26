KOTA BHARU, Nov 26 — A woman drowned while another was rescued after the Proton Saga FLX car they were in was swept away by floodwaters in Kampung Batu 5, Jalan Jedok, Tanah Merah, early today.

A spokesperson for the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department said an emergency call was received at 4.13 am.

“The victim was found at 7.49 am, not far from the spot where the car had been lodged,” he said when contacted.

He added that the operation involved personnel from the Tanah Merah station and the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama