KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Nearly all residents of the Bukit Malut settlement in Langkawi, Kedah, are reported to possess national identity cards (MyKad).

The community, often referred to as Melayu Islam Kedah (MIK) and originally from Myanmar, has lived in the area since the late 1970s and 1980s, Berita Harian reported.

Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said suspicion directed at Bukit Malut residents has led to inaccurate claims that the settlement is a hub for criminal activity.

“During my visit to Bukit Malut on September 29, I found that almost all residents already have ICs (MyKad), and nearby communities are aware of this,” he said.

He added that children from Bukit Malut attend government schools in the area and mix with local students.

“However, I noticed some discomfort among local residents toward the Bukit Malut community due to differences in culture and food, which have created negative perceptions and inaccurate suspicions,” Adzli said.

He explained that most residents work as fishermen but have had to be self reliant after being denied certain privileges.

“Their main livelihood is fishing, and they told me they were not accepted as members of several fishermen’s associations recognised by the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) after objections from local members,” he said.

Adzli noted that the community has built its own mosques and suraus after facing difficulties being accepted by locals.

“In this matter, as Kedah police chief and a member of the Kedah Islamic Religious Council (MAIK), I am engaging with relevant parties to work toward better solutions,” he said.

He said tensions stem from cultural differences, which have fueled allegations that Bukit Malut residents, often mistakenly labelled as Rohingya, are expanding their settlement and involved in criminal activities.

Earlier, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state was awaiting action from the National Security Council (NSC) to resolve land acquisition near Bukit Malut as part of efforts to address settlement issues.

The matter arose after local residents claimed undocumented migrants from Myanmar, particularly Rohingya, had also occupied parts of the area.