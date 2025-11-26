KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The distribution of welfare aid to children and senior citizens, along with efforts to boost recreational vehicle (RV)-based tourism, are among the matters listed for discussion in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) will ask the Women, Family and Community Development Minister to outline measures ensuring timely disbursement of aid such as the Child Assistance (BKK), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Allowance and Senior Citizens Assistance.

He will also seek details on specific programmes aimed at supporting single mothers and low-income urban families, particularly in the Rasah constituency.

In the same session, Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) will question the Housing and Local Government Minister on government efforts to strengthen the RV tourism industry, including the development of RV parks for domestic and international travellers.

He will further ask whether Sabak Bernam could be considered as a pioneering site for such facilities.

Also listed is a question from R. Yuneswaran (PH-Segamat) to the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister regarding strategies to enable Malaysian companies and industries to access artificial intelligence (AI) chips from the United States and China.

Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani) will ask the Home Affairs Minister about improvements to customs inspections at all international and domestic airports to enhance anti-smuggling enforcement.

The sitting will then proceed with the committee stage debate on the 2026 Supply Bill (Budget).

The third meeting of the fourth session of the 15th Parliament is scheduled to run for 35 days until Dec 4. — Bernama