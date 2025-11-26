KOTA MARUDU, Nov 26 — The government aims to have all social media platforms implement a digital identity verification mechanism, or the electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) solution, by the end of the second quarter of 2026, to enforce the minimum age requirement of 16 for account creation.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been instructed to engage with all social media platforms and give them a reasonable period to adopt the measure.

“This reasonable timeframe takes into account what has been successfully implemented in other countries, including Australia. If platforms can adopt similar or nearly similar mechanisms, it may ease or speed up implementation.”

Fahmi said this to reporters after attending the Community Day at the Simpang Tiga Langkon National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) here today.

He said the mechanism would include processes to freeze accounts belonging to children under 16, as well as procedures to restore access once they reach the required age.

At the same time, Fahmi said the eKYC rollout will involve using identity documents such as passports, MyKad and MyDigital ID to verify users’ identities.

“This is important not only to prevent children under 16 from using social media platforms, but also to combat scams and online gambling activities.

“Many scammers and illegal gambling operators use fake accounts. So we intend to introduce eKYC to verify identities,” he said.

On Nadi, Fahmi said the government plans to add another centre in Sabah, with several potential locations being assessed based on geography, accessibility and population.

Sabah currently has 131 NADI centres, the second-highest number nationwide after Sarawak. — Bernama