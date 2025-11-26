KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has urged police to act quickly following the assault on sports journalist Haresh Deol, who also serves as deputy president of the National Press Club (NPC).

Fahmi stressed that the safety of journalists must be protected at all times, particularly when they are carrying out their professional duties, Berita Harian reported.

“I was informed about the incident while attending a programme in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. I contacted Haresh to obtain further details about what happened this afternoon,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Haresh informed me that he had just completed lodging a police report and was in the process of finalising his medical report,” Fahmi added.

Haresh, who co‑founded the news portal TwentyTwo13, wrote on X that two men attacked him as he was heading to his car yesterday, while another person filmed the incident on a mobile phone.

Brickfields district police chief Assistant Commissioner Hoo Chang Hook said in a statement that officers are searching for three men believed to be involved in the assault, which took place along Jalan Maarof near a shopping mall car park as Haresh was walking towards Jalan Telawi.