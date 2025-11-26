KINABATANGAN, Nov 26 — The swift actions of Barisan Nasional Sukau candidate Datuk Jafry Ariffin’s daughter in providing medical aid to an injured senior citizen has earned praise from local residents.

The incident occurred near a main route in Sukau when the man, believed to be in his 60s, was on his way home after receiving hospital treatment.

He is believed to have fallen and sustained injuries to his head.

Jafry’s daughter Dr Nurfazera, who happened to be passing through the area, immediately stopped her vehicle upon noticing the emergency and administered first aid to stabilise the victim while awaiting further assistance.

The victim was later brought to Kinabatangan Hospital for additional treatment.

Residents who witnessed the incident commended Dr Nurfazera’s quick response, describing her compassion as an example of humanitarian values.

Separately, Jafry said public support has been increasingly positive and he is confident that Sukau voters will once again give their mandate to BN.

He also expressed his appreciation to all who assisted the victim and hoped the elderly man would make a full recovery soon.

The Sukau incumbent faces a seven-cornered fight for the constituency.

In the 2020 election, Jafry polled 3,763 votes to win the seat by a 2,129-vote majority. — The Borneo Post