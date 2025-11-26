KOTA KINABALU, Nov 26 — Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah’s candidates and machinery are now at their highest level of preparedness to form a stable and competitive state government, said Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The BN Sabah chairman and Lamag candidate declared that BN’s strategic planning, organisational strength, and proven track record place the coalition in a strong position to return as the governing party of Sabah.

“BN is fully ready. Our candidates have the experience and capacity to bring real reforms. Our machinery is organised and energetic. The people want stability, and BN is the answer,” he said on Tuesday.

He emphasised that political stability is the foundation of sustainable development.

“The people are tired of fragile governments. We need strong and consistent administration. As the Malay proverb goes, ‘Biar lambat asal selamat’, better safe than sorry. It is crucial for Sabah to choose proven leadership, not empty promises,” he added.

According to him, BN has fulfilled its responsibilities by identifying ground-level needs across constituencies.

“We are not here to promise the moon and stars. We work. BN understands the people’s needs and has already mapped out concrete steps to advance Sabah,” he said.

He claimed that public support for BN has been rising steadily, driven by a positive grassroots response throughout the campaign.

“I see the people’s wave growing stronger. As the proverb goes, ‘like the bamboo and the riverbank’, BN and the people support each other. When BN wins, Sabah wins,” he added.

BN ruled Sabah as the main governing coalition from 1994 until the 2018 state election. —The Borneo Post