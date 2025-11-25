KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — A landslip at Taman United here yesterday morning is believed to have occurred due to a retaining wall that could no longer withstand the load after being weakened by water erosion.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said the retaining wall had also been overgrown with large trees that added further weight and caused the drainage system to become clogged with roots.

“The retaining wall was not of the reinforced type and had long lost its strength due to water erosion. The presence of large trees added extra load,” she told reporters after inspecting the site of the collapsed retaining wall today.

Kok said this was conveyed to her by officers from the Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Department of Minerals and Geoscience who inspected the area.

She also advised residents of Block C of the apartment to comply with the instruction to move to the Sri Petaling Community Hall for their safety.

“The Social Welfare Department and my office will be at the hall to assess the needs of the affected residents,” she said.

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Department of Minerals and Geoscience director Rusli Mohamad was also present during the inspection.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that more than 100 residents of a low-cost apartment in Taman United were ordered to evacuate following a landslide after continuous rain since morning.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations centre received a report of the landslide at 11.02 am involving a slope along Jalan Sepadu 6. No casualties were reported. — Bernama