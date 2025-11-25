KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a Continuous Rain Warning (Danger) expected to persist until tomorrow, affecting several districts in Kelantan and Besut in Terengganu.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the affected districts in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok and Pasir Puteh, while the same warning also covers Besut in Terengganu.

In addition, a Continuous Rain Warning (Severe) has been issued until Nov 26 for the entire states of Perlis, Kedah and Penang, as well as several areas in Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama), Kelantan (Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang and Kuala Krai) and Terengganu (Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman).

At the Alert level, several districts in Perak (Hulu Perak, Manjung), Kelantan (Gua Musang) and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut and Kuantan) are expected to experience continuous rain during the same period.

Members of the public can obtain the latest weather information via the myCuaca website and app, as well as MetMalaysia’s official social media channels. For further enquiries, call the hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama