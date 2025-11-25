KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The government will implement the Refugee Registration Document (DPP) system from January 1 next year, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said.

The initiative was set up to tackle security risks and disorganised data, in line with the National Security Council Order No 23 to replace the existing registration system managed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), he added.

“Refugee information and biometrics will be stored in the DPP system, and those confirmed as refugees will be issued an official identification document, the sole document recognised by the government,” he said in response to a question by Teresa Kok Suh Sim (PH-Seputeh) about the status and government mechanism used to manage the registration and working approvals for refugees in Malaysia during a Special Chambers session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The measure will enable the government to have a comprehensive database and its own biometrics to monitor the presence of refugees and manage them in a more effective and orderly fashion, he said.

He further explained that the present registration system is managed fully by UNHCR unilaterally without involving any government agency, creating a security risk and causing the government to not have any element of control over individuals entering the country.

“This situation causes the government to not have any element of control over the individual’s application as refugee, their total and their location in Malaysia. It has also led to cases of disorganised registration, abuse and document falsification,” Shamsul Anuar said.

The DPP system was now in the test phase to ensure its stability and effectiveness before being launched officially, he said.

Refugee information will be stored in the government’s biometric system for monitoring purposes till final management — settlement in a third country, repatriation to the country of origin or deportation should they violate Malaysian law - is conducted, he added. — Bernama