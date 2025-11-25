KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Malaysia’s push to reduce student debt and expand scholarships is taking shape as 7,003 first-generation university students have already benefited from the Siswa Sulung tuition-free scheme.

The programme, introduced in the 2022/23 academic session, exempts eligible B40 students from paying tuition fees at public universities.

“From the 2023/24 intake, the programme was expanded to all 20 public universities nationwide,” Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the government has spent RM27 million supporting the initiative, with women making up more than two-thirds of beneficiaries and Bumiputera students accounting for 5,760 of the total.

Kelantan recorded the highest number of recipients at 978, followed by Johor, Sabah, Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Sarawak and Terengganu, with smaller numbers from other states and 14 recipients born abroad.

Mustapha said 60 per cent of beneficiaries were from B40 households and stressed that the main criterion was being the first family member to enter university.

“We asked each institution to make the decision based on the criteria we’ve set,” he said.

“There is a quota but we will prioritise students who truly need this assistance.”

He said Siswa Sulung complements existing scholarships from Mara, state governments and federal agencies.

He added that RM150 million was allocated to the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) under the Madani government to increase sponsorships and reduce reliance on loans.

“PTPTN is no longer like in the past where it only gave loans.

“They are taking steps to sponsor more students so B40 children have opportunities to advance,” Mustapha said.