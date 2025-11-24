PUTRAJAYA, Nov 24 — The government, through the Central Disaster Management Committee and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), has mobilised all branches of security agencies at all levels to tackle flooding affecting several states in the East Coast and north Peninsular Malaysia.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in his capacity as Central Disaster Management Committee chairman, said 63 temporary relief centres have been activated so far in affected areas.

The latest report issued by Nadma's disaster control centre as of 4 pm recorded 13,915 individuals from 4,844 families are affected by flooding that hit due to continuous downpours, he added.

“Kelantan is the most affected with the highest recorded victims at 3,487 families and 9,503 victims, followed by Perak, with 485 families and 1,538 victims, Perlis 426 families and 1,426 victims, Kedah 168 families and 542 victims, Penang 106 families and 414 victims, Selangor 94 families and 283 victims and Terengganu 78 families and 209 victims,” he said in a statement here today.

The Civil Defence Force (CDF) readiness was at an optimum level, especially in Kelantan, to face the possibility of rising water levels and floods due to the monsoon season, with over 1,205 Kelantan CDF personnel activated as well as additional teams from nearby states ready to be mobilised at any time.

Ahmad Zahid said to ensure public safety, especially in high risk areas, the CDF is ready with 91 land and water assets, including various types of boats, ambulances, lorries, four-wheeled drive vehicles, observation drones and water rescue equipment, and that Disaster Operations Control Centres are working round the clock to closely monitor weather conditions, river water levels and at-risk slopes.

The CDF has also conducted several mandatory measures and proactive actions to boost readiness in the field, including early activation of control centres in all districts in Kelantan, periodic controls with land and water assets in flood-prone areas and dissemination of information via CDF social media and working closely with other disaster management agencies, he added.

“The government has also ensured that all victims evacuated to relief centres are supplied with adequate necessities such as basic food, camps, toiletries, medicines and such.

“Therefore, I would like to urge all flood victims evacuated to relief centres and residents in at-risk areas to comply with instructions issued by the authorities to avoid and reduce the impact of the disaster on lives and property,” he said.

He urged the public to obtain information and flood warnings via publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, or its Facebook account, PubliclnfoBanjir, or its X account @JPS InfoBanjir and to download the myCuaca app for weather updates from the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

“I pray and hope that this incident will not cause major damage and that everyone remains calm and strong through this troubled time,” he added. — Bernama