KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 24 — The Terengganu State Education Department (JPNT) has activated Ops Payung since Nov. 13 in all districts in the state to make sure all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates can sit for their examinations without any hindrances.

State Education Director Kamsah @ Kamal Mohamed said alternative examination centres have been activated and will be deployed should floods or any other disasters occur.

“The JPNT has identified three candidates from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Alor Peroi who are housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Besut temporary relief centre as of 9am today.

“They will be moved to the SMK Kuala Besut hostel to sit for the examination tomorrow,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that the department has considered all aspects when making such plans to ensure all students can sit for the examinations without any issues.

“The evacuation process will be carried out if the schools, the SPM candidates’ homes or routes to schools are flooded. Checkpoints have been set for students to gather should such disasters occur,” he said.

He also advised SPM candidates to take care of their safety and health throughout the examination period, including undergoing a medical examination if they have symptoms of influenza or other infections.

Based on the InfoBencana portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the total number of flood victims in Terengganu has dropped to 282 people from 91 families as of 8am today, compared to 359 people from 106 families at 8pm yesterday.

All the victims are sheltering at the SK Kuala Besut temporary relief centre in Besut, which was opened yesterday. — Bernama