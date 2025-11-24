KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The government is studying the use of the MyDigital ID system to verify the age of social media users as part of a potential ban on all accounts belonging to minors aged 16 and below, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, Teo said the proposal is still being developed but confirmed that discussions are underway between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and platform providers.

The move would see Malaysia follow in the footsteps of Australia, which is set to implement a similar ban from December 10 this year.

“Malaysia is not the first country to consider such restrictions. Australia has already taken this step, requiring social media platforms to shut down accounts of users under 16,” Teo said.

The Australian ban will initially include major platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

While Australia is using “assessments” to identify underage users, Teo said Malaysia is exploring a more direct approach.

“For Malaysia, a suggestion being studied is to use MyDigital ID as a verification mechanism,” she explained.

However, she stressed that any method adopted must strike a careful balance between child safety, privacy protection, and practical implementation.

The proposal comes amid growing concerns over children’s exposure to harmful content, cyberbullying, and online grooming.

Teo said that child safety has become a priority agenda for the Communications Ministry this year as it reviews stronger regulatory frameworks to protect minors online.