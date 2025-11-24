KOTA KINABALU, Nov 24 — Parti Warisan unveiled its “Save Sabah” election manifesto last night, pledging to reinstate dedicated state ministries for education and health, introduce distinct economic plans for every district, and build a railway system to bolster industrial growth.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal presented the vision during a ceramah in Penampang to a packed audience, saying the manifesto was not merely a campaign tool.

Instead, he described it as a continuation of the mission he could not complete during his 20-month tenure as chief minister from 2018 to 2020.

Shafie argued that regaining autonomy over education would allow Sabah to implement a syllabus more relevant to the state’s needs, while also enabling better investigation and curbing of bullying cases in schools.

On health autonomy, he said state control would help address the critical “brain drain” of medical talent. He also proposed the establishment of a local pharmaceutical plant to ensure affordable medication for Sabahans.

A key pillar of the manifesto is a comprehensive railway network connecting the northern region, where a deep-sea port is proposed, to export produce from across the state.

Shafie said the rail network would not only support import and export activities but also improve general connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and reduce road damage caused by heavy vehicles.

Five-zone economic blueprint

Detailing the party’s economic blueprint, Shafie outlined a five-zone development framework covering all 73 state constituencies. The plan features tailored industries, downstream opportunities, and job-creation strategies for each region:

Zone A (Interior and south-west):

Beaufort: Latex-based manufacturing.

Sipitang: Logging and large-scale coffee cultivation.

Kimanis: Downstream oil and gas activities (tied to Petronas) and tourism.

Keningau: Dairy and oilseed development.

Tenom: Expanded agriculture and agro-processing.

Zone B (West coast and urban hubs):

Target: Higher-value, urban-centred growth.

Papar: Earmarked as an international education hub with new universities.

Penampang: Logistics, warehousing, and biomedical industries.

Ranau: High-value agronomics for export.

Kota Belud: Designated as an agro-collection hub.

Tuaran–Putatan Corridor: Integrated public transport via rail and bus networks.

Zone C (North):

Kudat: Proposed site for a deep-sea port, free trade zone, and local motorcycle manufacturing.

Pitas & Kota Marudu: Focus on maritime and agro-based industries, including coconut downstreaming, aquaculture, and prawn farming.

Zone D (East coast – central):

Sandakan: Cooking oil industry hub.

Tongod: Extensive paddy planting for food security.

Kinabatangan: Wildlife-driven nature tourism.

Zone E (East coast – south):

Tawau–Kalabakan: Envisioned as a food hub for avocado, durian, and pineapple, paired with a new export-oriented township.

Lahad Datu: To host an agro-university and abalone farming.

Semporna: Premium tourism, alongside oyster and pearl cultivation.

Kunak: Expanded aquaculture production.

To support these industries, Shafie pledged to build two hydroelectric dams on the Kinabatangan and Segama rivers.

He assured voters these would fulfil water and electricity needs for both the east and west coasts “without harming the ecosystem.”

He also pledged specific aid, such as fish traps and swiftlet nests, for coastal fishermen and farmers to help alleviate hardcore poverty.

A united Sabah

Shafie also made an appeal to the state’s history, saying he wants Sabah to embody the vision of its forefathers such as Tun Datu Mustapha, Tun Fuad Stephens, and G.S. Sundang.

He urged Sabahans to be a state united by its multiculturalism, rather than divided by it.

“We want a clean, capable, and trustworthy government. But more than that, we want to unite the people of Sabah,” Shafie said.

“Imagine if Sabahans stand together — with a clean government and a united front — and we secure the 40 per cent revenue entitlement for Sabah. Then we decide the kind of development we want, not outsiders.”

Parti Warisan is contesting all 73 state seats in this election. Polling day is set for November 29.