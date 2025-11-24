JITRA, 24 Nov — A man was killed after he lost control of the car he was driving, causing the vehicle to skid and plunge into a river at Taman Jelutong in Changlun, early today.

Kubang Pasu police chief Supt Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim identified the victim as Muhammad Faiz Zainal, 36, from Kampung Padang 1, Bukit Kayu Hitam.

He said a police patrol car (MPV) unit rushed to the location after receiving a report on the incident at 3.07 am.

“Initial reports stated that a car skidded in Taman Jelutong, Changlun, near Pak Andak’s Nasi Ganja Shop.

“Firefighters and an ambulance arrived at 5.33 am and found it involved a Nissan Almera car and its driver dead. The body was sent to Jitra Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

He said the car is believed to have skidded before plunging into the river. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.” — Bernama