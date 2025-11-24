KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — A 60-metre landslide struck Jalan Sepadu 7 in Taman United here around 10am today, burying vehicles and triggering the evacuation of 104 residential units.

The collapse occurred behind Block B of the low-cost Taman United flats, crushing one car completely while toppling another and damaging several motorbikes, according to Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

Kok's service centre then reported the incident to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) after receiving alerts from local residents.

“My team arrived at the scene by 10.40am to assess the situation, while firefighters and DBKL officers worked to secure the area,” Kok said on her social media.

Separately, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said it received the emergency call at 11.02am and dispatched 11 personnel with a Fire Rescue Tender and a utility vehicle from the Seputeh station.

Deputy Fire Superintendent II Armdan Mahat confirmed that the landslide had extended into the nearby low-cost apartment complex.

According to Kok, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Fadlun visited the site shortly after the incident to monitor the response efforts.

Citing safety concerns, DBKL ordered the evacuation of residents from Block B and Block C of the Taman United flats.

The evacuees have been relocated to the Sri Petaling Community Centre, which has been designated as a temporary shelter.

“I urge all affected residents to cooperate fully with the security teams and move to the shelter immediately,” Kok said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, though authorities are continuing to monitor the site amid heavy rainfall and unstable ground conditions.