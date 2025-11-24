KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Issues concerning unlicensed domestic helper agencies and the government’s progress in eradicating hardcore poverty are among the matters scheduled for discussion at the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, during the oral question session, Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) will request the Minister of Human Resources to provide the number of cases involving unlicensed maid recruitment agencies or “maid scammers”, including those online, recorded over the past three years.

He also wishes to know the measures and enforcement actions taken by the ministry and relevant agencies to combat fraud and protect the victims involved.

During the same session, Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan (PN-Permatang Pauh) will pose a question to the Minister of Economy regarding the government’s efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty, which is perceived as still falling short of targets, as well as the obstacles faced.

Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol), meanwhile, will ask the Minister of Communications for data on the number of courier companies and their market share, including whether they are international or local firms.

He also wishes to know whether the ministry plans to set a floor price for courier services, noting that the Reference Price Guidelines for Courier Services introduced in 2022 serve only as a pricing guide and are not mandatory.

Also on the agenda is Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PN-Dungun) questioning the Minister of Finance on whether the government intends to introduce a more comprehensive mechanism to ensure effective taxation on the wealthy and owners of luxury goods following the cancellation of the High-Value Goods Tax (HVGT).

The Dewan Rakyat session will then continue with the debate on the 2026 Supply Bill (Budget) at the committee level for several ministries.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament is scheduled to run for 35 days until Dec 4. — Bernama