KOTA BHARU, Nov 24 — The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) has issued a flood warning for several areas in Tumpat that are expected to be hit by floods beginning this Thursday and Friday.

In a statement yesterday, PRABN said that based on the projected river water levels, which are forecast to rise and exceed the danger mark, flooding may occur in three locations within the district.

“Areas at risk include low-lying zones within five kilometres of Sungai Kelantan, covering Padang Rokma, Bechah Temalang and Chenderong Batu.

“Also expected to be affected are low-lying areas within five kilometres of Sungai Golok in Kampung Kok Kebit and Taman Sri Bayu,” it said.

Flooding is also expected in several low-lying villages along Sungai Golok, including Kampung Pak Keral, Kampung Kok Bedullah, Kampung Nechang, Kampung Pauh Sebanjar, Kampung Neting, Kampung Tujuh, Kubang Sawa, Kajang Sebidang, Telok Jering, Naga Ibu, Pisau Raut, Bendang Pak Yong and Simpangan.

PRABN advised residents in the affected areas to remain alert, comply with instructions from disaster management agencies and obtain updates through the PublicInfoBanjir website and Facebook page. — Bernama