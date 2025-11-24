KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — A former national wushu coach pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court today to two charges of committing physical sexual assault on a teenage girl, four years ago.

Chia Kian Keow, 49, was charged as a person in a relationship of trust, to have committed physical sexual assault on the girl at a wushu training centre in Batu Caves at 5.30 pm on May 16, 2021, and around March 2022.

The charges were framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read together with Section 16(1) of the same law.

Judge Norshila Kamarudin allowed Chia bail of RM15,000 with one Malaysian surety for both charges and also ordered him to report to the nearest police station once a month, not disturb the victim and witnesses, and surrender his passport to the court.

She set Dec 24 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Sivahnanthan Ragava represented Chia. — Bernama