ALOR SETAR, Nov 23 — Malaysian students stranded in Hat Yai, Thailand, due to severe flooding have appealed for immediate assistance, especially food, with some also unable to return home or attend planned events.

Mimi Nadzirah Afiqah Md Suhaimi, an accounting student from Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), said she and 35 other students, reportedly part of the Thai-MYS Cultural Exchange Programme 2025, were relying on limited resources while staying at the Wangburapa Grand Hotel, Bernama reported.

“Right now, we are staying at Wangburapa Grand Hotel, Hatyai. The current situation: no electricity since early morning, no water supply, just cut off. We have no proper food supply and only have light food that is very, very limited, unstable phone lines, it’s hard to communicate,” she posted on Whatsapp, adding that the group of students and four lecturers were depending on whatever resources were available.

She said the flood had entered the hotel’s ground floor, though the students were safe on the fifth level. “Trucks, pickups or four-wheel drive vehicles all can’t get through the hotel area as the water level is really high, exceeding that of the truck,” she was quoted as saying.

UUM deputy vice chancellor (student affairs and alumni) Prof Dr Ahmad Martadha Mohamed, who is carrying out the duties of the vice chancellor, confirmed that 36 students and four lecturers from the university were stranded in Hatyai.

Meanwhile, Harian Metro reported that Haniswati Rahmat, 25, a Media Baru student from Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), was also trapped in Hatyai and unable to attend her convocation ceremony tomorrow. She and her family had been returning to Malaysia after a road trip from Kluang to Bangkok when heavy rains caused flooding in the area.

“Although the hotel we stayed at is on slightly higher ground, we were still trapped and could not reach the Malaysia-Thailand border. I am sad I cannot attend my convocation, but I hope there will be help to get us out,” Haniswati was quoted saying.

UniMAP confirmed several of its students were stranded due to the floods and were scheduled to attend the third session of the university’s 20th convocation tomorrow. UniMAP Vice-Chancellor Datuk Dr Zaliman Sauli said the university was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Malaysian Consulate in Songkhla to ensure students’ safety and facilitate their return.

As of 9.43 pm Thailand time, rain continued to fall and water levels were still rising with strong currents in flooded areas, Bernama reported.