KOTA KINABALU, Nov 23 — The proposal to construct a new dam, outlined in the Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto, has been described as a crucial step towards addressing the long-standing water supply crisis affecting Kota Kinabalu and several other areas in the state.

Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe said the initiative is not only vital for current development needs but also essential to ensure long-term water security for residents as well as the industrial and housing sectors.

“I believe that it’s necessary to build because, as you see, the entire Kota Kinabalu City has been suffering from the water shortage issue and crisis for the past many years. We believe that it’s the right thing to do so to address the water issue and the crisis, so that we, the people of Sabah, are entitled and deserve water supply for the future development of the industry and residential,” he said.

He told reporters when commenting on PH Sabah’s commitment, which lists the construction of a new dam as one of the coalition’s key priorities in its manifesto to resolve fundamental issues faced by the people, particularly the prolonged water supply problem.

PH today launched its manifesto, ‘Komitmen Pakatan Harapan Sabah’, which outlines 10 priority commitments under seven agendas.

The launch was officiated by Phoong together with Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud and Sabah Amanah chairman Datuk Lahirul Latigu.

Phoong emphasised that while the dam project requires thorough evaluation, including strict compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), such initiatives must be viewed as critical long-term solutions to prevent Sabahans from repeatedly facing the same crisis each year.

He said the rapid development taking place in Kota Kinabalu and surrounding areas demands strategic and proactive measures to ensure the sustainability of the state’s water resources.

In the 17th Sabah state election, PH is contesting 21 of the 73 state seats comprising 12 PKR candidates, eight from DAP and one from Amanah.

Polling is on Nov 29, while early voting takes place on Nov 25. — Bernama