GEORGE TOWN, Nov 23 — Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd has completed dredging works following the sinkhole incident at Jalan Kenari, Sungai Ara, on Nov 4.

Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the dredging had reached a depth of eight metres as of 10.30 am today.

“The focus will now shift to repairing the sewage pipe,” he said in a Facebook post.

He also urged motorists and residents in the area to remain patient and exercise caution throughout the repair period, while thanking them for their cooperation.

The incident occurred at about 4.30 pm on Nov 4 when a sinkhole measuring approximately five metres long, 3.5 metres wide and 1.9 metres deep appeared along the stretch. No casualties or property damage were reported. — Bernama