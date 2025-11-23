KOTA KINABALU, Nov 23 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will launch its manifesto for the 17th Sabah State Election today.

According to a media invitation, the ‘Komitmen Pakatan Harapan Sabah’ will be presented by Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud at a hotel here at 3 pm.

It will later be officially launched jointly by Sabah PH’s top leadership.

PH is contesting 21 state seats - 12 under PKR, eight under DAP and one under Amanah.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional (BN) launched its manifesto themed ‘Rancangan Pembangunan Sabah Satu (RPS1)’ at the Sabah UMNO building.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) launched its manifesto, themed ‘Kasi Bagus Sabah’, on Nov 21 in Putatan, while Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) introduced its manifesto based on the concept ‘Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga’ with the theme ‘Memacu Sabah Maju, Rakyat Berkemajuan’ on Nov 17.

Warisan is also scheduled to launch its manifesto this afternoon in Penampang. — Bernama