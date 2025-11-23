BAGAN DATUK, Nov 23 — The Foreign Ministry and the Thai Government will coordinate assistance for Malaysians stranded in Hat Yai following severe floods, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said the government will also be receiving updates on the flood situation in the affected areas through the Malaysian Consulate General in Songkhla.

“We will obtain the latest information from our Consul General in Songkhla, and coordination will be carried out with the Foreign Ministry, and possibly with the Thai Government, as well as the Songkhla governor, to channel assistance to our people there.

“As far as possible, they want to return home quickly, and we may provide heavy vehicles to transport them so they can return to their respective areas,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS): Moh Kita Sihat’ roadshow here today.

According to media reports, some 4,000 Malaysians are stranded following floods in Hatyai and several areas in southern Thailand. They are reported to be safe.

