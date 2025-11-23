JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 — Egypt has requested that Malaysia not only participate in but also co-organise the Gaza Reconstruction Conference, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Speaking to Malaysian media at the end of his working visit here, the Prime Minister said his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi along with the proposal.

Both leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit here.

“Egypt expressed its wish for Malaysia to attend the Gaza Reconstruction Conference and also to co-host it. I informed him that I would first obtain detailed information from the Foreign Ministry before making a final decision,” Anwar said.

Also present during the press conference were Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The purpose of the conference is to seek the approval of all Arab, Muslim, American, and other countries so that the implementation of the first phase of development is seen as more comprehensive.

Malaysia, he said, agrees with the first phase of development proposed by US President Donald Trump.

“However, we emphasise that the solution should be more comprehensive and holistic, which aligns with our policy,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said that he met Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who spoke about Petronas’ operations in the country.

“Lula was proud of Petronas’ achievements there and expressed interest in expanding its operations,” he said.

This is the second time Anwar has participated in the G20 Leaders’ Summit as a guest country, the first being in Brazil last year. This year, the invitation was extended by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa in Malaysia’s capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2025.

The Prime Minister will depart for Nairobi, Kenya for the final leg of his three-country African tour. — Bernama